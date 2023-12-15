Richmond’s oldest wood-framed house for sale with $2.9M land listing

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the oldest homes in Richmond has been put up for sale as part of a 2-acre listing near Libby Hill Park that’s being marketed as a development opportunity.

The 18th-century Woodward House property, across Williamsburg Avenue from Libby Hill, hit the market this fall with an asking price of $2.9 million.

The largely wooded parcel extends eastward along the road from its intersection with Main Street. The property, at 3017 Williamsburg Ave., is beside the old Fulton Gas Works site and across the train tracks from the roundabout at Main and Dock Street.

