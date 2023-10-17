Watch Now
Richmond's HofGarden restaurant becomes Harry's at Hofheimer

Richmond Bizsense
Posted at 6:44 AM, Oct 17, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The owners of the Hofheimer building in Scott’s Addition are reinventing the property’s namesake restaurant.

The HofGarden, a German-style beer garden that had operated in the building at 2818 W. Broad St. since 2017, will be replaced this week by Harry’s at Hofheimer.

Named for a pair of English bartenders of the early 20th century – Harry Craddock and Harry MacElhone – Harry’s is a cocktail-focused bar and restaurant.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

