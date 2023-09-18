Maritza Pechin, Richmond's deputy planning director leaving for federal job

RICHMOND, Va. -- Maritza Pechin, the city deputy planning director whose various roles have included guiding the Diamond District project and implementing the Richmond 300 plan, is going to work for Pete Buttigieg.

Pechin is departing City Hall this Friday to take a job with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau, where she’ll be educating local and state governments about funding opportunities for transportation infrastructure projects.

The move comes nearly two years after she met Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, on a tour she was leading of Jackson Ward, where Pechin has been involved in neighborhood planning efforts and the Reconnect Jackson Ward initiative that the USDOT later awarded a $1.3 million planning grant.

But the Buttigieg connection isn’t what led to her job change, Pechin said.

