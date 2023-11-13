Richmond's Castleburg Brewery tapping out after nearly 8 years in business

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another Richmond brewery is closing its doors.

Castleburg Brewery and Taproom is preparing to cease operations next month at 1626 Ownby Lane after nearly eight years in business.

Owner Karl Homburg said rising costs, namely rent, led him to the decision to close. He said he was set to renew Castleburg’s lease at the end of the year when he got a notice that his rent would be going up 80 percent.

“The costs have gone up considerably on things like freight and the cost of goods,” Homburg said. “The big one that broke my back has been rent.”

Castlesburg is one of the region’s smaller breweries, operating in about 4,200 square feet in a strip center down the road from Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s original location.

