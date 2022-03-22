Richmonders to get second chance at casino vote

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond court has granted the city's request to hold a second casino vote in November.

The Richmond Circuit Court ruling on Monday will put the referendum to a popular vote once again after the One Casino and Resort was defeated narrowly by Richmonders 51% to 49% last year.

The casino would have been built on the city's southside.

Those against the casino say they are worried about gambling addiction and the possible violence it could bring. Mayor Stoney said the casino would bring over a thousand jobs and would revitalize the city.