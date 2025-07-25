Richmond metal fans mourn Ozzy Osbourne at Hatebreed, GWAR, Lamb of God concert: 'Ozzy was my hero'

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of metal fans gathered at the Allianz Amphitheater to see Hatebreed, GWAR and Lamb of God perform, while mourning the recent death of metal legend Ozzy Osbourne.

The concert became an impromptu tribute to Osbourne, known as the Godfather of Metal, whose passing this week sent shockwaves through the metal community.

"Devastated. I think I cried most of the day. Ozzy was my hero, man," one attendee shared. "I feel like I lost one of my best friends."

CBS 6 photojournalist Chris Jenkins captured the voices of fans who came to celebrate their favorite bands but found themselves also honoring Osbourne's legacy and profound impact on the genre.

Many concert-goers expressed how Osbourne's music had shaped their lives and their love for metal, with the crowd occasionally breaking into impromptu renditions of Black Sabbath and Osbourne solo classics.

Despite the somber undertone, the energy remained high as fans found solace in the community and the powerful performances of the three headlining bands.

"This is family. Tonight all these people are gonna act like they know each other," another concert-goer said.

