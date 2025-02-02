Watch these Richmonders indulge in National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day will make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonders were able to savor a sweet treat at Ruby Scoops Ice Cream and Sweets as the shop celebrated its 4th annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

This year's event was bigger and better after the shop moved to a larger location on Brookland Park Boulevard on the Northside.

“I think that most ice cream shops struggle November through January, so Ice Cream for Breakfast is a very good boost for us to get back into the season, and it’s our biggest day of the year now,” Rabia Kamara the chef and owner of Ruby Scoops explained.

FULL INTERVIEWS: Indulging in National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day originated in the 1960s when a mom came up with the idea to cure her kids' winter blues.

“It’s my favorite day of the year. We come every year. We have all the posters hanging up in our kitchen," Aiden Nizami said. "My favorite breakfast is chicken and waffles, so I’m getting the chicken and waffles ice cream — the hot honey cornbread ice cream."

Because it was breakfast time, folks were able to enjoy their ice cream in their pajamas. In addition to a variety of flavors, the shop also offers dairy-free and vegan options.

Join Ruby Scoops and other Richmond shops for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

