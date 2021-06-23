Richmonders chime in on plan to revitalize downtown

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond residents had the chance to give their input on the City Center Plan that hopes to revitalize downtown in a meeting Tuesday night.

People who spoke at the meeting say that they want it to be a plan that benefits Richmonders. The plan starts with tearing down the 50-year-old coliseum.

City leaders hope that doing so will help them restore what was once a booming downtown.

Project manager Maritza Pechin presented the draft for the City Center Small Area Plan at the Richmond Convention Center on Tuesday. The plan includes tearing down the coliseum and replacing it with an outdoor space the size of a football field to accommodate city-wide events.

Pechin said that the goal is to make it a dynamic place that will attract residents, employers, students and tourists. They plan to do so by developing hotels, mixed-use residential space and office space for the biotech science industries.

The draft looks at putting a fire station and a Richmond Public Schools' High School in the city center as well and creating opportunities for affordable housing in the area.

Those who spoke at Tuesday's meeting had varied input on how to improve the draft. They say that they want it to be something that residents can take part in, reap the benefits of and be proud of.

"You talked about this high school potentially being built, why not a technical or trade center. The city of Richmond's technical center is sitting over there almost rotting," one meeting attendant said.

"When you talked about the neighborhoods, I really feel like that's low-balling the center of the city. Yes, we should have a nice Bryan Park or a Forest Hill neighborhood, but this is the center of the city and they should build off what is more grandiose within the city, that when everybody says Richmond, that they all chime into," another attendant said.

Others who spoke at the meeting suggested connecting the city center with the river through the Fall Line Trail. Pechin said that these kinds of comments are exactly what they are looking for as they continue in their planning process.

City leaders will be collecting comments until July 12 before reviewing them and bringing them to the city council.