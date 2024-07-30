Watch Now
The Richmond Writers Round series offers singers a stage to tell the stories behind the songs

Drew Dunbar, Emily Roig, Sravani Kameswari (standing), Kristian Lietzan at the Richmond Writers Round
Maggie Graff
RICHMOND, Va. -- Every song has a good story behind it, but usually that story goes unheard.

The Richmond Writers Round is a quarterly concert series that consists of four songwriters who share the stage and tell the stories behind the songs they perform.

“It’s a good jumping-in point for fans to discover new things about Richmond’s music community,” says co-organizer Maggie Graff, creator of local music industry networking website Ignited. “It’s a very intimate experience where each songwriter gets to share insights about their songs and what inspired them.”

The Richmond Writers Round began at Common House Richmond in 2018, headed by local music marketer Whitney Asher to help connect audiences with the area’s community of musicians and songwriters. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

