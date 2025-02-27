Virginia woman was part of Maggie Walker's first graduating class. She's getting ready to turn 100.

RICHMOND, Va. — Days ahead of her 100th birthday, CBS 6 sat down with Virginia Smith.

"Right now I’m 99. In a few days I’ll be 100," Smith said. "I tell you, I have really enjoyed life."

Smith, a great-great-grandmother, says the key to a long life has been choosing to cherish every day.

"I tell you something, I thank God that he has let me be able to walk and do my work because I live by myself and I do my housework," Smith said.

When reflecting on all the years leading up to this major milestone, Smith was reminded of another historical marker that had a major impact on her life.

She was a part of the first graduating class of Maggie L. Walker High School in Richmond. At the time, it was one of only two high schools in the city where Black students could attend.

"Then they came up and said 'Oh, they’re getting ready to build Maggie L. Walker,' I said, 'Oh my God!' I said, 'I certainly hope it will be ready by the time I get to go.' Sure enough, 1938 Maggie Walker opened," she said. "I loved that school."

Smith said she holds onto her four years at Maggie Walker dearly.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better school, couldn’t have asked for a better principal and I couldn’t have asked for better teachers," she said.

Smith was a member of the drama club and fondly remembers big moments, like the football classic against Armstrong High School to graduation day on the lawn in 1942.

Her history-making high school experience is one that has shaped her life for the better.

"We didn’t have any problems you know," she said. "My mother always told us treat people how you want to be treated and that’s what we did."

Smith looks forward to celebrating her 100th year and creating new memories. We asked what she plans to do on the morning of her birthday.

"What am I going to do? I hope to wake up," she jokingly replied.

As the matriarch of her family, Smith will be celebrating her birthday this Saturday with a huge party.

