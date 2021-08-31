Richmond woman raising money to help family, friends impacted by Ida

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond woman wants to do what she can to help people in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. The woman, who moved to Richmond a year before Hurricane Katrina hit, has family members still in Louisiana that have been devastated by another tragic storm.

Ebony Fields said that many people she knew were not able to evacuate from the hurricane. As the storm developed and intensified so quickly, many were left short on time, resources and means.

She is also concerned for all those who have been affected, but especially her mother, who is also named Ida and is living in a nursing home with dementia.

Fields said that it's heartbreaking to see her hometown torn apart by another hurricane. She wants to get supplies not only to her mother and other family and friends but also to any other residents at her mother's nursing home.

Feeling helpless, she has decided to try and collect relief items. She's asking for adult diapers, non-perishable food, clothes, blankets and entertainment like puzzles for the nursing home residents.

Fields also said that she plans to rent a storage unit to store any of the items that she receives. If it is safe, she hopes to take the supplies to Louisiana in a week or so.

"I have faith. And I know that. that I can do things that man, just can't even imagine. But I feel that I can do something, you know. So right now, I'm just trying to ask people to donate what they could," Fields said.

Fields said that generators kicked in and she was able to speak with someone at the nursing home about her mother on Sunday night. Unfortunately, she didn't have any luck with contact on Monday.

To learn more about her efforts, you can visit the GoFundMe she set up. You can also email her at exodusrising9@gmail.com.