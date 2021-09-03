Richmond woman missing after hiking in Glacier National Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- Glacier National Park is looking for assistance to find Jennifer Coleman. The Richmond woman is believed to have gone missing while hiking.

Coleman was believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass in the national park on August 30 or August 31.

Glacier National Park spokesperson Gina Kerzman told a television station in Butte, Montana that park rangers found Coleman's car in the Logan Pass parking lot. Kerzman said that at this time, they aren't sure where Coleman went hiking.

She is described as a 5-foot-6 woman with blond, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Glacier National Park tipline at (406) 888-7077.