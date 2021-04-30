Richmond woman creates luxury experiences:'My goal is for people to have more fun'

RICHMOND, VA-- Combining her love for the city with her love for making other people happy, one Richmond woman is adding her touch of luxury to the typical picnic experience.

After lots of brainstorming, research and a few scrolls on Tik-Tok, Mariea Terrell landed on an idea that would allow her to create a unique experience that would bring people together while also being conscious of Covid-19 restrictions.

“My goal is for people to have more fun, I think that there is so much intensity in life and the more joy we can infuse into everything just the better it is for everyone,” said Terrell.

Ivey & Co Luxury Picnics launched in early April, offering a top tier picnic experience along with date planning and even proposal planning.

“I try to help people reconnect with people they love, I love putting my own twist and reimagining all these beautiful spaces in Richmond,” said Terrel.

From decadent charcuterie boards to fresh florals and fluffy pillows, each picnic experience is inspired by a different city.

Terrell owns and runs the business but says it's her family and girlfriend who truly help bring her ideas to life.

“I am not afraid to say my family is like my backbone. My step-dad actually custom built this canopy behind us for me,” added Terrell.

As a small black- owned business, Terrell made it her mission to support other local businesses while also building her own.

Many of the items included in a picnic package come from another small local business.

“From my cookies, my jams, even some other things that you wouldn't even think of,” she said. “If I can find another person in the community and boost them up too, I do.”

Terrell said she is more than excited to continue making her mark in Richmond and spread all the love she can one picnic at a time.

“I am in love with this city. I couldn't imagine something that brings me more joy than doing this. So the opportunity to get to help people out and to do something special that also makes me happy is incredible.”

More information on picnics, proposal planning or date planning can be found on her Instagram or website.