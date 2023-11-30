City of Richmond preparing for winter storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Colder weather has made its way to Central Virginia and while snow isn't in the forecast currently the city of Richmond says they are already preparing for snow out on the roadways.

The Department of Public Works says they recently conducted training for staff and completed practice runs of its 60 snow routes to make certain crews are familiar with the routes.

"The department has over 6,000 tons of salt and 500 tons of sand along with 2,000 tons of a mixture of sand and salt, as well as chemicals designed to prevent bridge surfaces from freezing when the temperature is colder than 35 degrees," the city explained in a press release.

During inclement winter weather, city officials say the city's 1860 lane miles are prioritized for pre-treating and snow removal using the following priorities:



First priority: Bridges, major thoroughfares, arterial streets, and emergency routes

Second priority: minor thoroughfares and designated transit routes- these streets must be cleared to make them passable for emergency vehicles and to permit entry and exit into the city. Secondary arterial streets will be cleared to bare pavement within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling, dependent on accumulation and temperature

Third-Tier priority: Residential and other local streets

For questions or concerns about the city's preparations you can email them at AskPublicWorks@rva.gov.

