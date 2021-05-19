Richmond will open 4 outdoor pools for Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Four outdoor, city pools are set to open Memorial Day weekend in Richmond to kick off the summer season early, the Parks and Recreation Department announced.

Fairmount Pool (2000 U Street), Randolph Pool (1507 Grayland Avenue), Blackwell Pool (300 E. 15th Street) and Hotchkiss Pool (701 E. Brookland Park Blvd.) will all open on May 29 at noon.

They will operate on Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day from noon to 5 p.m. The pools will continue to be open on weekends only until the full season kicks off on June 19.

“We know that Richmonders have been so amazing as we navigate through the pandemic. We are excited to open several pools early to provide more opportunities to enjoy our park system,” said Chris Frelke, Director of PRCF, via press release.