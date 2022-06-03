Richmond Wildlife Center launches fundraiser after lease 'terminated unexpectedly'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Wildlife Center has launched a fundraiser after announcing it was "temporarily closed to all patient admissions."

"Through no fault of our own, on April 1, 2022, the property lease we have had since 2013 was terminated unexpectedly," the center posted on Facebook. "You can help us get back to doing what we are great at, providing advanced care to critically sick and injured wildlife. We know rescuers need us. We know the community needs us. We definitely know the animals absolutely need us."

Center officials said while they found a new location, they feared they may lose it due to the current real estate market.

"Nothing is better than an all cash offer with a quick close. Help us reach our fundraising goal. We are a long way away from where we need to be to revisit the counter offer we received from the seller," they posted.

As of Friday, June 3, the center has raised $89,000 toward its $1.275 million GoFundMe goal.