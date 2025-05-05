Woman dies after being found shot in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman has died after being found shot in a car, according to police.

Richmond Police were called to the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard in South Richmond around 8 p.m. on Sunday, where they found a woman in a car with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries, officials said.

They added that the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

"Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000," police wrote in a statement. "The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

