Richmond West End mansion sells for $6M in priciest home sale this year

BizSense
Posted at 2:25 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 14:25:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two days after the Sharp family estate in Goochland snagged the priciest residential real estate deal seen locally in recent memory, a multimillion-dollar deal in Richmond’s West End claimed the most expensive sale so far this year in the city.

The 10,000-square-foot house at 5105 Stratford Crescent in the Hampton Gardens neighborhood sold last week for $6.25 million.

Wife-and-husband team Holly and John Martin with Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate had the listing, representing sellers Matthew and Amy Ernst, who bought the double-lot property for $2.5 million in 2008. They listed the 1.7-acre property in June at $6.5 million.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

