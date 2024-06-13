Watch Now
Richmond wealth advisory ‘blindsided,’ sues ex-employees who left to launch new firm

BizSense
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jun 13, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- The resignation of four employees from a local wealth advisory who left without warning to launch their own firm has led to a lawsuit and a judge ordering them to temporarily stop soliciting their former employer’s clients.

Salomon & Ludwin, a West End-based advisory that manages $1.7 billion in client assets, last month sued former employees Jeremiah Winters, Kate Atwood, Jen Thompson and Abbey Sorensen for allegedly stealing trade secrets and wrongfully soliciting clients upon starting their new firm, Founders Grove Wealth Partners.

The case was filed in federal court in Richmond on May 28, four days after the foursome resigned without notice as Memorial Day weekend began.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

