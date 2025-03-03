Engineering firm sheds light on what went wrong at Richmond's water treatment plant

RICHMOND, Va. — A draft report released by the city Monday morning reveals that the Richmond Water Treatment Plant was unprepared for a power outage that triggered a series of technological failures, leaving thousands without water for several days.

The engineering firm leading the investigation, HNTB, identified three critical shortcomings contributing to the water crisis: a lack of maintenance, inadequate emergency preparedness, and poor communication.

Though a power outage from a January 6 winter storm did contribute to a chain reaction of technological failures, the report said "a power outage is a scenario that the WTP (Water Treatment Plant) should be equipped to handle."

Regarding maintenance, the investigation found that there is no comprehensive management plan outlining maintenance protocols or necessary equipment replacements.

Some projects scheduled for the early 2000s have only recently commenced, leading to concerns that prolonged delays could result in equipment failure.

Moreover, there is insufficient information about preventative maintenance standards.

The report also highlighted a significant deficit in emergency preparedness.

Despite Virginia being under a state of emergency during the January 6 outage, the plant had no established plan to address power outages.

Standby equipment was not ready, and no additional staff were on standby during the crisis.

Notably, at the moment of the initial power failure, no qualified personnel on-site were trained to operate the backup power generator.

Investigators stated that the lack of planning resulted in delays when time was critical.

Watch: Former DPU Director says it's 'reckless' she wasn't included in water crisis reports

In terms of communication, investigators criticized Department of Public Utilities (DPU) leaders for failing to promptly inform neighboring counties about the outage, which delayed their ability to halt usage of the city’s water.

Surrounding counties reported going hours without understanding the full extent of the issue.

Furthermore, the report said the DPU did not reach out to the Virginia Department of Health or the Office of Drinking Water regarding the emergency.

In response to the findings, city representatives announced that the DPU has updated its emergency response protocols and staffing procedures and has allocated approximately $5 million for repairs and upgrades. They are committed to implementing recommendations from the upcoming full report, which is expected to be available to the public this spring.



