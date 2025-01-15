Water pump failed overnight at Richmond's treatment plant; reservoir still at normal level, city says

RICHMOND, Va. — A finish water pump failed overnight Tuesday at Richmond's water treatment plant along the James River.

A news release sent out around 8:30 p.m. said the plant is operating with three main finish pumps and two auxiliary pumps after the finish pump failed.

The news comes just over a week after power outage at the treatment plant sent the city and three surrounding counties into a water crisis.

"Together, these pumps are currently producing 68 million gallons of water daily to serve the city’s distribution network – as well as sending water to Hanover and Henrico counties. That volume is greater than the average water consumption for this time of year," the news release reads.

The city says its reservoir is at a normal operating height as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Another auxiliary pump is being sent to the plant to support operations.

The city also added that a new UPS backup battery system has been installed and tested at the plant.

Both Hanover and Henrico counties said they are "monitoring" operations at the plant.

"The City of Richmond and the Department of Public Utilities is continuing to closely monitor this situation and bring in additional resources to support the ongoing function of the water system," the release said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube