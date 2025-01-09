Richmond shares challenges and successes with ongoing water distribution efforts

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Traci Deshazor updated the city's water distribution efforts amid the ongoing Richmond Water Crisis during a Thursday afternoon press conference. Here are some bullet points. You can watch the full update in the video box above.

Water Distribution Efforts and Prioritization

Traci Deshazor outlined the prioritization of water distribution to residents with the greatest need

Examples of residents with the greatest need include parents with children with medical vulnerabilities, individuals with physical disabilities, and older adults who cannot leave home

Deshazor highlighted the importance of taking care of one another and ensuring that those in need receive the necessary support

City-Wide Water Distribution and Delays

Deshazor said water distribution is taking place across 11 designated sites

An unforeseen delay occurred due to an incident with a truck bringing in morning distributions, leading to significant wait times for some

The truck got stuck in the warehouse area, and the water needed to be offloading into smaller trucks which further delayed distribution

Deshazor acknowledged the delays and apologized for the inconvenience caused to residents waiting at the distribution sites

Product Variations and Continued Distribution

Deshazor explained the different types of water products being distributed, including single bottles, cartons, and bags, which are coming in at varying quantities

Despite variations, the distribution amount remains consistent at three liters per person per family

Deshazor reassured residents that distributions will continue throughout the day on Thurday and resume Friday



Successes and Additional Distribution Options

Deshazor highlighted the success of the water distribution efforts, noting that 554 requests for assistance were received between Tuesday and Wednesday, with 447 responses by 8:30 p.m.

The Richmond Police Department is facilitating the response to 311 calls, ensuring that residents receive their water quickly

Deshazor announced a new distribution option at South Side Plaza for residents with jugs, allowing them to fill their containers

The final update on water distribution involved the temporary withdrawal of some American Red Cross volunteers to allow them to rest and prepare for incoming weather, with faith leaders and their congregants stepping in to assist.

Inclement Weather Shelter Operations

Deshazor provided an update on inclement weather shelter operations, mentioning the partnership with the Salvation Army to stand up a shelter at 1900 Chamberlain Avenue

The shelter at 1900 Chamberlain Avenue has been at capacity, with 106 individuals currently sheltered

A second inclement weather overflow shelter was set up at Marshall Plaza, which has also reached capacity with 49 beds

A third shelter has been activated at the second police precinct Community Room, which went online at 10 AM to accommodate additional residents

Deshazor emphasizes the ongoing efforts to ensure that residents experiencing homelessness know where to go to get inside out of the elements

