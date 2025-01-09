Richmond water plant failure sparks talks about regional collaborations: 'Concept is a great idea'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Months before the failure of the City of Richmond’s water supply, state officials began reaching out to localities to explore plans for potentially combining water systems during emergencies.

Robert Wilson, the executive director of the Appomattox River Water Authority which supplies drinking water to five localities and serves about 350,000 people, noted that the process requires constant monitoring and oversight.

“This shows what’s being distributed to all of our customers,” said Wilson, pointing to a screen showing the system outputs that ensure water quality and access.

The recent failure at Richmond’s 100-year-old water treatment plant has prompted other water suppliers in the state to monitor the situation closely.

Water suppliers have been directed to provide information for a long-term plan to the Department of Environmental Quality, which may eventually lead to the rerouting of drinking water.

Wilson discussed the “Development of Cross-Jurisdictional Water Supply Project” and said that the state is divided into multiple regions for this purpose. However, he acknowledged that while the idea looks promising "on paper," implementation could take time.

“Maybe not provide the same level of service but be able to provide some level of service until the repairs are made,” Wilson added.

Greg Kochuba, the mayor of Colonial Heights, which is served by the Appomattox River Water Authority, expressed support for the concept.

“I think the idea and concept is a great idea, having an alternative water source during an emergency situation like what’s going on in Richmond would be ideal,” Kochuba said.

Del. Mike Cherry of the 74th House District also agreed on the need for preparedness.

“Right now we’re dealing with a power outage that led to this from a snowstorm," Cherry said. "But here on the East Coast, we are also prone to tornadoes, hurricanes. I think as a region we should be prepared for all of them.”

The bottom line, however, is that the concept is years away from becoming a reality and would require significant changes.

“That requires big pump stations, large pipe and a funding source,” Wilson explained.

While re-routing clean water presents challenges, many agree that what happened in Richmond serves as a wake-up call to establish alternatives.

