SBA makes economic injury disaster loans available to businesses impacted by water crisis, Youngkin announces

RICHMOND, Va. — On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced help for small businesses in Central Virginia that were impacted by the Richmond water crisis.

A news release from the governor's office said the Small Business Administration has made economic injury disaster loans available to businesses in the region.

The loans are meant to help "small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes that have suffered economic injury and need assistance with operational costs during the recovery process."

“We are grateful for the support of President Trump, Administrator Loeffler, and the Small Business Administration for providing this resource to Virginia businesses. Our small businesses are the heart of our communities, and this is great relief for those that have been impacted by ensuring that they can continue their operations,” Youngkin said.

The SBA declaration covers counties directly impacted by the crisis like Goochland, Hanover and Henrico, the City of Richmond and also includes Caroline, Charles City, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Fluvanna, King William, Louisa, New Kent, Powhatan and Spotsylvania counties.

Applications can be submitted here.

