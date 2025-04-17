Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

SBA makes economic injury disaster loans available to businesses impacted by water crisis, Youngkin announces

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 16, 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced help for small businesses in Central Virginia that were impacted by the Richmond water crisis.

A news release from the governor's office said the Small Business Administration has made economic injury disaster loans available to businesses in the region.

The loans are meant to help "small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes that have suffered economic injury and need assistance with operational costs during the recovery process."

“We are grateful for the support of President Trump, Administrator Loeffler, and the Small Business Administration for providing this resource to Virginia businesses. Our small businesses are the heart of our communities, and this is great relief for those that have been impacted by ensuring that they can continue their operations,” Youngkin said.

The SBA declaration covers counties directly impacted by the crisis like Goochland, Hanover and Henrico, the City of Richmond and also includes Caroline, Charles City, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Fluvanna, King William, Louisa, New Kent, Powhatan and Spotsylvania counties.

Applications can be submitted here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone