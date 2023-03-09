No injuries reported after fire at Richmond dry cleaning warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. -- A conveyor belt caught fire at Handcraft Services early Thursday morning, according to Richmond firefighter officials.

Employees in the large building on Cofer Road turned on the fire alarm, and it took firefighters 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Richmond Battalion Chief Michael Smith said the location is a 24/7 business where they do dry cleaning and laundry services.

Crews had to remove heavy, wet laundry bags that were hanging from the ceiling while battling the fire, out of fear the bags would fall on the firefighters.

There were no injuries reported.

