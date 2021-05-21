Watch
Richmond voters to decide whether Southside gets new Urban One casino

Urban One
Urban One’s proposed casino and resort includes a 250-room hotel.
Posted at 8:33 AM, May 21, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The city has chosen its preferred site for a resort casino. Urban One’s pitch to develop a $600 million, 300,000-square-foot casino on the Southside at 2001 Walmsley Blvd. has been chosen by the city’s Resort Casino Evaluation Panel as its preferred proposal, Mayor Levar Stoney’s office announced Thursday. The ultimate decision of whether or not the casino gets built is now in the hands of city residents, who will vote on whether to grant a casino license through a referendum on Nov. 2, 2021. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.

