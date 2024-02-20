Watch Now
Longtime Richmond vocational forensic firm Broughton Associates sold to N.J. peer

Posted at 6:56 AM, Feb 20, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- After 40 years in the niche industry of forensic vocational assessments and vocational rehabilitation services, Gray Broughton was looking for an exit strategy.

At 80 years old, he was still working a full schedule at his Richmond-based Broughton Associates but was trying to find a way to slow down a bit.

The problem was, in such a specialized industry, finding someone to buy his firm to help him ease into retirement was easier said than done.

Vocational experts testify as expert witnesses in various types of legal cases that allege lost earnings, such as personal injury, employment or family law matters. Broughton and his peers typically are enlisted by law firms and insurance companies to give opinions on someone’s employability and earning capacity.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

