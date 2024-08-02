Back-to-school giveaway in Richmond started as block party: '16 years later we are citywide'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Citywide Back to School Rally is one of several events happening around Central Virginia that strives to make a difference in the lives of children as they prepare for a successful school year.

The rally, which began as a small initiative to help a family whose parents were incarcerated, is now one of the largest events in the Richmond area serving hundreds of children.

“My family and I, along with the late Reverend Ralph Harris, got together and we created a block party for this particular family of four boys, which then expanded to all of Northside families," Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed, the founder and executive director of Northside Coalition For Children, Inc., said. "And then 16 years later, we are citywide."

This year's rally has partnered with RPS Summer Fest.

“We are partnering with the Community Engagement Office to support their fourth Summerfest, which is going to be held on the campus of Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School alongside our 16th annual Citywide Back to School Rally," Harris-Muhammed said.

Both events are happening on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3pm.

Saturday’s Summer Fest and Back to School Rally are open to teachers and students with one important detail.

"Children must be present to pick up a backpack. We have always requested that," Harris-Muhammed said. "And also, you will need a ticket to pick up a backpack as well — a clear backpack."

Clear backpacks are required for Richmond Schools this year,. Tickets for backpacks, haircuts, and food will be given out at Door 11 at the school.

If you’d like to donate school supplies, drop them off Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Radio One Richmond School Supply Drive

Radio One Richmond’s live broadcast from the Walmart on Sheila Lane will take place during Virginia's tax-free weekend as they collect school supplies for Richmond Public Schools.

“So all the basics you can think of from K through fifth grade," Radio One Richmond Marketing Director Anissa Turner Randolph said. "So you're looking at notebook paper, crayons, colored pencils, those composition books are very, very important, as well as those folders and glue sticks. Anything essential — those basics is what we want to provide for the kids."

The goal is to collect enough supplies for more than 1,000 students.

"On Aug. 17 we're going to be having a big Back to School Bash over at Speaking Spirit Ministries," Randolph said. "And we're going to be given out all the school supplies there'll be vendors, free haircuts and all those things."

Radio One Richmond will broadcast live through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Jazz and Food Festival

The St. Elizabeth Jazz and Food Festival returns this weekend with food trucks, community vendors, raffles, and an afternoon of jazz,

Tickets $10 for the event Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. on the grounds of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church on Second Avenue.

Details https://stejazzfestival.org/

The Heart & Soul Festival

The free Heart & Soul Festival, hosted by the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and UnlockingRVA, takes place Sunday at from 12 to 8 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery at West Creek.

Don't miss a day of music, art, entertainment and food trucks at Hardywood.

Details: https://rbre365.com/events

More Back-to-School Drives:

Forever Girlfriends and Friends Back to School Drive for K-12 students

Saturday, Aug. 3 from 12 – 4 p.m.

Powhatan Community Center (previously The Hut) at 5051 North Hampton Street in Richmond

Details: 804-646-0973

Back 2 School Community Day hosted by Peoples Advantage FCU in collaboration with Petersburg Public Schools

Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Petersburg High School at 3101 Johnson Road in Petersburg

DJ, live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, face painting, haircuts, braids, and more. Required back-to-school vaccinations will be provided by Crimson Clinic. Be sure to bring your insurance card.

The 3rd annual Back to School Health Rally

Saturday, Aug. 3 from 12 – 4 p.m.

110 N. Dunlop Street in Petersburg

Free school supplies, fun and games, a bounce house, face painting, food trucks, and health screenings

Details: Email Afton Pryor at apryor@peoplesadvfcu.org

Project Give Back To Community & Send a Kid Group

Knowledge B4 College: The Kemba Smith Movie Screening & Back 2 School Event

Saturday, Aug. 3 from 12 – 3 p.m.

Movieland At Boulevard Square at 1301 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond

Open to Rising High School Juniors-Seniors and Rising College Freshmen. This movie is based on the true story of criminal justice advocate Kemba Smith Pradia. There will be a Q&A after the movie with Kemba Smith Pradia.

Click here for more info.

Back to School Extravaganza

Saturday, Aug. 3 from 12 – 4 p.m.

5807 Nine Mile Road in Richmond

Backpack Giveaways, live performances, and more. Seeds of Greatness, NBBC and Kaye’s Kids are partnering up.



