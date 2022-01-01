6 shot early New Year's Day in Richmond; volley of gunshots heard

RICHMOND, Va. – Police were overwhelmed by calls for shots fired early New Year’s Day after many people decided to ring in 2022 with illegal gunfire.

Video captured the sound of a volley of gunshots in Richmond as the clock struck midnight Saturday.

Celebratory gunfire has been illegal since Brandon's law was passed in 2014 after 7-year-old Brandon Mackey was killed by random gunshots on the Fourth of July in 2013.

Police said there were at least six shooting incidents on New Year’s with a total of six adults shot.

Officers said none of their injuries were life threatening, but that investigations into the cases are ongoing.

