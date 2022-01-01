Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

6 shot early New Year's Day in Richmond; volley of gunshots heard

items.[0].videoTitle
6 shot early New Year's Day in Richmond
Richmond Police
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 10:35:39-05

RICHMOND, Va. – Police were overwhelmed by calls for shots fired early New Year’s Day after many people decided to ring in 2022 with illegal gunfire.

Video captured the sound of a volley of gunshots in Richmond as the clock struck midnight Saturday.

Celebratory gunfire has been illegal since Brandon's law was passed in 2014 after 7-year-old Brandon Mackey was killed by random gunshots on the Fourth of July in 2013.

Police said there were at least six shooting incidents on New Year’s with a total of six adults shot.

Officers said none of their injuries were life threatening, but that investigations into the cases are ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Richmond Police
Richmond Police

🔎 WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking Central Virginia Homicide Stats

Richmond Police have reported 90 homicides in the city thru Dec. 29, 2021.

Since 2000, Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year.

Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city. Over the last two years, more than 60 people were killed in crimes classified as homicides, according to Richmond Crime statistics.

In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond. In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

Below you will find a list of homicides reported in the City of Richmond (2000 - 2021). The raw data used in this table can be found here and here.

202190 homicides (as of Dec. 29, 2021)
202066 homicides
201961 homicides
201854 homicides
201766 homicides
201662 homicides
201543 homicides
201441 homicides
201338 homicides
201245 homicides
201139 homicides
201044 homicides
200943 homicides
200831 homicides
200755 homicides
200672 homicides
200583 homicides
200490 homicides
200388 homicides
200283 homicides
200167 homicides
200075 homicides

Henrico

202125 homicides (as of Dec. 29, 2021)
202015 homicides
20197 homicides
201812 homicides
201725 homicides
201616 homicides
201512 homicides

Chesterfield

202112 homicides (as of Dec. 29, 2021)
202016 homicides
201913 homicides

Petersburg

202118 homicides
202024 homicides

    Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

    Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers