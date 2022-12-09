Richmond to begin removing city's last Confederate statue

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's last remaining Confederate statue, the A.P. Hill statue, is about to come down.

It comes more than two years after the first statues were torn down by protestors in the summer of 2020.

Richmond officials confirmed to CBS 6 that the work to remove the monument and Hill's remains at the intersection of Laburnum and Hermitage will start on Monday morning.

The Confederate general's remains have been at the site for more than 130 years. They will be re-interred at Fairview Cemetery in Culpepper, Virginia where Hill was originally from.

Hill's family had objected to the city sending the statue to the Black History Museum as it has for the other city-owned Confederate statues and monuments since they said it was a gravemarker and thus, their property. However, a Richmond judge disagreed.

One member of Richmond's City Council said that while he hopes Richmond and Virginia are ready to move on, the removal of the statue has a special significance to him.

"And so it's a good feeling to know that it's coming to an ending, to the desired end, and to a proper end. And so I think I'll be there just to see one more time, another piece of our tainted past not celebrated in the way in which it should be," Councilmember Mike Jones said.

The city said the monument's removal will improve safety at Laburnum and Hermitage since it will simply be an ordinary intersection. The work is expected to take several days.