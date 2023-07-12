Richmond violence interrupters don't exist... at least not by that name

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's been nearly a year and a half since Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced a grant to hire violence interrupters. Those were to be civilian police employees who work to diffuse disputes and break cycles of violence. But violence interrupters still do not exist in Richmond, at least by that name.

Dr. Gwen Andrews, who leads the new outreach team, said they intentionally changed the name and narrative to fit with what works with Richmond.

“It’s now the Richmond Community Mediators. We want to meet persons where they are; we want to assess what their needs are and not make empty promises," Dr. Gwen said. “It’s all about trust. If I can’t trust you, then I’m not going to share.”

Currently consisting of three civilian employees for RPD, the Community Mediators "find non-destructive solutions, assist in the aftermath of violence, and instill healthy coping mechanisms to chart a path forward," officials said.

Dr. Gwen said her team has been on the streets since October, including herself, working with community members on a daily basis.

The team spent hours on the ground in the aftermath of the mass shooting following a Richmond high school graduation.

"When we showed up it was chaotic. We were able to dispatch one another and decide who’s going to waiting rooms, who’s going to be with our young brothers and sisters who were emotionally upset," Dr. Gwen said.

WTVR

Candidates for the position went through five rounds of interviews and then extensive training before landing the job.

“This problem didn’t start overnight; it’s not going to end overnight. We’re not walking around with an “S” on our chest; that’s not what we’re doing. But, we are making inroads; the community must be the ones to accept us. We’re coming into their turf," Dr. Gwen said. "We’re about mediation, building bridges, and meeting people where they are. . . Based on those needs, we’re searching for resources for them. For some, it may mean getting persons out of town for a moment. It may, in fact, mean getting some counseling.”

The Community Mediators are employed by Richmond Police, but said they are not sworn officers beholden to investigators.

“We’re not snitches, we’re not agents of the police. We’re not taking any information back," Dr. Gwen said.

The team might consist of only three people currently, but multiple city agencies and community groups are working in concert with the mediators to implement the city's gun violence prevention framework, said Dr. Rhona Gilmore, deputy director of Richmond Justice Services.

"It’s not just the law enforcement aspect of it, but it’s helping the communities heal in a way they can be self-sufficient," Dr. Gilmore said. "We’re looking at improving restorative justice practices, and conflict resolution, which are some of the elements this team is working on. We want to help build citizenship, taking care of each other.”

“If I’m empowered to learn something different than the narrative that’s been placed in before me, then there’s a strong probability through our outreach efforts, that we can see a different young adult as an end product," Dr. Gwen said.

Any Richmond resident can reach out to Dr. Gwen at any time: Gwendolyn.Andrews@rva.gov or call her cell phone at (804) 516-0451.

Richmond Police provided the following background details on what Community Mediators are focused on:



Provide timely outreach support to families and individuals affected by violent crime

Foster relationships with key community leaders and residents within neighborhoods

Mediation= helping people resolve a dispute

Support communities and the personal conflicts that arise within neighborhoods

Provide support to resolve conflict before it escalates; includes emotional support to diffuse tensions, the possibility for misunderstanding, and an escalation of violence

Attend community response and RESETs after violence has occurred

Connect people to community resources

