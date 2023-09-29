Watch Now
Richmond Video game store DawnStar, record store Wax Moon expanding in Scott’s Addition

Jack Jacobs through Richmond Bizsense
Posted at 6:40 AM, Sep 29, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A local video game shop and arcade is leveling up in Scott’s Addition, just as a related record shop is likewise planning an expansion of its own.

After about four years on Altamont Avenue, DawnStar Video Games and Arcade is planning to relocate to a larger space that will keep it in the neighborhood.

The store, which buys, sells and trades video games, consoles and merchandise, plans to reopen at 3007 W. Clay St. this fall. The move means DawnStar will share an alleyway with Wax Moon, which is taking on additional square footage in its current location.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
