Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond vetting locations for slavery museum in Shockoe Bottom

MellonGrant1.jpg
<i>(BizSense file photos)</i><br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Main Street Station’s train shed is adjacent to sites that would form the Shockoe Bottom Heritage Campus, including the Lumpkin’s Jail/Devil’s Half Acre site visible to the right.
MellonGrant1.jpg
Posted at 11:29 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 11:29:41-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Two years after it opened the door to using eminent domain if needed for the project, the City of Richmond is looking to nail down a location for a planned slavery museum that would anchor a larger commemorative site in Shockoe Bottom. At a committee meeting this week, City Councilmember Cynthia Newbille reported that administrators have begun vetting options for the planned National Slavery Museum, which would anchor the likewise in-the-works Shockoe Bottom Heritage Campus. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone