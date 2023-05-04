Richmond vetting locations for slavery museum in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. — Two years after it opened the door to using eminent domain if needed for the project, the City of Richmond is looking to nail down a location for a planned slavery museum that would anchor a larger commemorative site in Shockoe Bottom. At a committee meeting this week, City Councilmember Cynthia Newbille reported that administrators have begun vetting options for the planned National Slavery Museum, which would anchor the likewise in-the-works Shockoe Bottom Heritage Campus. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

