Richmond veteran encourages a focus on youth following shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- For more than 40 years, Milton Lowe has run the maintenance at several buildings along Hull Street in Manchester. On Monday morning, police tape was still on the ground behind one of them after Richmond Police said three people were shot in a parking lot Sunday evening.

“Everybody is an innocent bystander out here,” Lowe said. “Bad for the community, bad for family members and all that. People just trying to live and go to work and be the best person they can be.”

Around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Richmond Police were called to Hull Street and 11th Street for reports of a shooting. Officers found two men who had been shot and officials said one was pronounced dead on the scene.

While the other victim was transported to the hospital, a third person, a young man in his late teens, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Both are expected to survive, according to RPD.

“People taking to the guns these days instead of communication. Face-to-face verbal communication can eliminate a whole lot of stuff before a whole lot of riff-raff get going,” Lowe said.

A military veteran, Lowe said he has helped mentor his own family members who got involved in crime.

“And try to see them through because I’ve been through a lot in the military and a lot in the streets too. I know how everything works around here,” he said.

Many of the shooting victims in Central Virginia in recent weeks are young people and Lowe said they can be the toughest to mentor, although he said the community should not give up trying.

“It’s the hardest thing to do out here these days though. People listen to you that moment, and the moment they are out of your place, it just went out the other ear,” he said “I can help you, but you got to help yourself, though. You got to be willing.”

“The only thing you can do is keep bringing awareness and hope you can reach as many people as you can,” Lowe continued.

Richmond police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.