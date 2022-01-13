Richmond VDOT preparing for next round of winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for winter weather that is expected to impact the Richmond area this weekend.

Crews are pretreating all interstates and other major routes in the Richmond District where the weather is forecasted to bring snow.

Routes will be treated with salt water brine to reduce the chance of ice bonding with pavement. Pretreatment will begin in some areas on Thursday and will be finished by Friday evening.

“The forecast is still changing rapidly, but we are hard at work pretreating our routes and loading up our equipment. All of our supplies – fuel, salt, sand – are in good shape and we are prepared for whatever this storm may bring,” said Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “VDOT is dedicated to the safety of travelers and will work hard to address any hazardous conditions such as ice, accumulating snow and falling trees.”

Crews will be working in 12-hour rotating shifts for 24 hours a day until all roads are safe and passable.

Interstate and primary routes will be addressed first, followed by secondary and neighborhood routes. Plows will be used on snow that reaches two or more inches and salt and sand will be applied to roads as needed.

VDOT is offering drivers the following tips for the expected winter weather: