Richmond, VCU police departments host community walk in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU and Richmond police departments collaborated with the Historic Jackson Ward Association Wednesday for a community walk through the neighborhood.

Despite the hot weather, officers knocked on doors throughout Jackson Ward, distributing resources and asking residents about their safety concerns.

"One of the main goals in law enforcement is to give communities a voice and this is the opportunity we are now providing," VCU Police Chief Clarence Hunter said.

Both VCU and Richmond police departments have shared jurisdiction of the Jackson Ward area since 2019.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

