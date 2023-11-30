Richmond unveils two new inclement weather shelters, both to open December 1

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond and a host of non-profits and agencies have made a commitment to the homeless population in the city.

December 1 will see the opening of two new shelters - one, an inclement shelter for men and women, the other a family shelter.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who was present at the announcement says the process to open the new shelters, took a lot of effort.

"It took a lot of time to get here. Took a lot of folks coming together," Stoney said. "The word I would use is, it's been pretty persistent."

The new inclement weather shelter will be located at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

In 2022, Commonwealth Catholic Charities ran an inclement weather shelter out of the building. Now, in 2023, the Salvation Army will run the shelter.

“This is different because we have a 50 Bed Emergency Shelter, year-round shelter, using a housing First Approach at our Facility on Grace Street," said Executive Director of Program Services with the Salvation Army Central Virginia Stephen Batsche.

Home Again, a homeless services organization, operates a family shelter in Richmond.

"Our current family shelter is at capacity, it always is," Home Again Executive Director Mandy Herbert said.

On December 1, Home Again will operate a second family shelter, located on 2nd Street in Richmond.

"The current family shelter can assist 35 individuals daily. This new shelter will assist up to 50 individuals daily," Herbert.

Several neighboring businesses expressed concern to the city about the Chamberlayne shelter, and what may happen along the business corridor.

Mayor Stoney is adamant the issue is taken care of.

"A number of agencies have committed to the upkeep of the corridor as well, that’s something the businesses wanted to see and so there is a whole government effort right here," Stoney said.

With a number of shelters open, Richmond and other agencies are making a stand to combat homelessness in the city.

However, long-time advocates for the homeless know some will not live in a shelter. These advocates want them to know that there is still help available to get out of the heat or cold.

"Those outreach workers have blankets, they have water, they have food, they can help those individuals where they are, it’s really about reaching each individual where they are," said Greater Richmond Continuum of Care board member Annette Cousins.

