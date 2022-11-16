Richmond trims permit backlog, delays

RICHMOND, Va. -- When David Alley was put in charge of Richmond’s beleaguered permits and inspections office a year ago, the time it took his then-shorthanded staff to process building permits ranged from as long as 45 days to two months, he said. Today, with dozens of new hires filling out its ranks and new operating procedures and policies in place, the office’s permit intake and turnaround time has been averaging within five business days. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

