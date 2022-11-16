Watch Now
Richmond trims permit backlog, delays

Richmond BizSense
The redesigned permits and inspections office at City Hall was reopened a few months ago with limited hours.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 09:54:40-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- When David Alley was put in charge of Richmond’s beleaguered permits and inspections office a year ago, the time it took his then-shorthanded staff to process building permits ranged from as long as 45 days to two months, he said. Today, with dozens of new hires filling out its ranks and new operating procedures and policies in place, the office’s permit intake and turnaround time has been averaging within five business days. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

