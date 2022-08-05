Richmond trims Diamond District finalist field to 2

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond announced Friday it has narrowed its finalist field for the Diamond District project from three development teams to two.

The two remaining teams are: Richmond Community Development Partners, led by Machete Group, JMA Ventures and Tryline Capital; and RVA Diamond Partners, led by Republic Properties Corp., Thalhimer Realty Partners and Loop Capital.

Eliminated from contention is Vision300 Partners, led by Freehold Capital Management with members including Brookfield Properties and Hourigan.

A release from the city states the cut was based on the project’s evaluation criteria. It does not specify which criteria the Vision300 Partners team did not meet. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

NEWS RELEASE: Richmond narrows Diamond District finalists to 2 teams