2 people displaced after tree falls on Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people were safely evacuated after a tree fell on a house in Richmond on Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to West 47th Street around 6 p.m. First responders found the tree had fallen through the second floor of the house, destroying both bedrooms.

The two people living in the house, who both have a disability, were evaluated at the scene and were not injured when the tree fell.

One of the occupants, who uses a wheelchair, was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation. Both of the residents will go to a long term care facility while the damage is repaired.

Fire officials believe the strong winds caused the tree to fall.



