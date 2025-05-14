Richmond ranks among top 15 summer travel destinations in U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond has been named one of the top summer travel destinations in the United States by WalletHub.

The personal finance website ranked the River City at number 13 overall on its list of the 100 best summer travel destinations. Richmond performed particularly well in the flight costs category, ranking 11th nationwide.

WalletHub used 41 key indicators to create the rankings, including budget considerations, fun-friendliness, number of attractions and weather conditions.

The Orlando, Florida area topped the list, likely due to its major attractions including Disney World and Universal Studios.

Atlanta, Georgia secured the second spot, while the Washington D.C. and Arlington metro area ranked third.

Virginia Beach also appeared on the list, coming in at number 50.

