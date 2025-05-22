'Too Good To Go' app launches in Richmond, offering the chance to get food at a fraction of regular cost

RICHMOND, Va. — This week, the global mobile app "Too Good To Go" launched in Richmond, said to be working with roughly 50 different food-related businesses to help eliminate food waste.

"Forty percent of food is wasted globally each year, and food waste contributes to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions," said Allie Denburg, a spokesperson with Too Good To Go. "It's actually been shown that reducing food waste is the number one thing that individuals can do to help fight climate change."

The free app shows participating restaurants and stores that may be getting rid of food items that are still good, but maybe not as fresh, in "surprise bags."

Customers are able to reserve bags and pick them up in-store, usually at about a third of the cost.

"Often users will say that they came back as a full-paying customer afterwards," Denburg said. "So, for local businesses, it can be a really nice way to bring more people into the door, increase foot traffic. Maybe they'll buy something at full price while they're there, or maybe they'll come back later as a full-paying customer."

Cameo Cakery and Cafe on Libbie Avenue recently started partnering with Too Good To Go.

“Our very first bag, was actually a cake. Someone didn’t pick up a cake, and after it’s a day old, they just happened to forget about it, and we were like, we can’t resell them this cake or give them this cake, so our first customer got a six-inch cake," said Jessica Taylor, Cameo's General Manager.

As of right now, Cameo only offers surprise bags on select days.

Taylor said often, restaurants may have to make day-of decisions with what can be available in a surprise bag.

She said the number of cakes, cupcakes, or other items left over depends on the day.

"There may be days that we have excess of one, or there may be days where we have excess of dozens," Taylor said.

Since everything is made fresh, in house, some desserts not sold by closing time end up in the dumpster.

"The price of foods and the costs of goods are going up and up and up. We've noticed it, in the last few months, that the product that we are ordering is going up, so if we're not able to sell it or even sell it at a discounted rate, we lose money," Taylor said.

Taylor said the shop has gained some new customers in the process.

"We wanted to make sure that we're not wasting product that someone else could use, someone else could enjoy, and they may not be able to come in and be able to say, 'I want to spend $25 on a cake,' or 'I want to spend $100 on a cake. Let me try it first,'" Taylor said. "We enjoy putting our love, effort, and heart into it when we're baking it, icing it, or making the coffee or whatever it may be. Let's give some of that joy to someone else."

Even though the app officially launched Wednesday, Denburg said the group has been working with different restaurants and stores in the city for some time and has saved an estimated 22,000 meals from being wasted.

