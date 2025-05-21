Bring your cat to the Diamond for 'Toe Bean Tuesday'

RICHMOND, Va. — Cats are invited to the Diamond for a special event at an upcoming Flying Squirrels game.

Fans and their cats are invited to "Toe Bean Tuesday" at the Squirrels game against the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday, May 27. Click here to buy tickets.

Cats must be registered for entry, and must remain in a carrier or on a harness and leash throughout the game. Click here to register your pet for the event.

The team will also be hosting a donation drive benefiting the Richmond SPCA beginning May 21. The drive will be collecting any brand of wet or dry food, cat toys, unscented baby wipes, chicken or turkey Gerber baby food and fleece blankets.

Donation bins are located in the Flying Squirrels front office and outside the front gate the day of the game.

Anyone that donates an item on game day will receive a raffle ticket to win prizes.

