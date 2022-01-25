Richmond to get second shot at Urban One casino

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond city officials are still working to bring One Casino and Resort to the city after the project was narrowly defeated in a referendum nearly three months ago.

All but one city council member voted on Monday night to reauthorize previously approved agreements between Richmond and Urban One for the development of the casino and resort.

The city will now ask state lawmakers to schedule another referendum which could end up on a ballot again later this year.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell said that because the vote failed by a slim margin in November, it warrants a second try. She added that voters on Richmond's Southside, where the casino would be built, were overwhelmingly supportive of the project.

The proposal now includes a two-cent real estate tax rate reduction across the city and uses additional revenue, millions of dollars, for city and school improvement projects.

There are also hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars that would be brought in for local non=profits and the hope of additional economic development in the area.

During public comment, some people were angry that the city council is reconsidering the project.

"The purpose of this proposed referendum is not to have a fair vote on a casino that already happened. The purpose of this vote is to hope that a little bit of people who voted no won't show up next time," Allan-Charles Chapman said.

However, others pointed out the potential benefits of the project.

"There is simply no economic development deal that provides this kind of upside with virtually no costs or downside risks to the city," Mark Hourigan said.

Several times at Monday night's meeting, those who are opposed to the project said the city is trying to circumvent what voters chose, calling the process undemocratic.

In rebuttal, Councilman Andreas Addison pointed out that it isn't uncommon for local governments to pursue initiatives more than once.