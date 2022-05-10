Richmond choses three finalists for Diamond District project

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond has chosen three finalists for the Diamond District redevelopment project.

Richmond Community Development Partners, RVA Diamond Partners and Vision300 Partners, LLC were all selected by the city to respond to a Request for Offers (RFO) — which will be issued during the week of May 30. Their responses will be due June 28.

"Teams made the competitive cut because their design, program strength, community benefits and financing approaches meet high city expectations, align with vision for area," the city said in an announcement on Tuesday.

The city said they hope to announced their preferred team for the project in July.

Related: What the future home for the Flying Squirrels could look like

You can view finalist teams one-page summaries of their concept and design following the city's requests for interest here.

In early June, the city will host a public meeting to update city citizens on the process.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.