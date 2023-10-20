Richmond tennis tournament raising money to fight breast cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday at Courtside West Racquet and Fitness dozens of players will be out swinging their rackets for a good cause.

This weekend will be the 3rd annual 'Play It Forward' tennis tournament and silent auction. 50 female players will take the court in a round-robin doubles tournament. And 10 juniors will compete in a skills competition.

Breast cancer thriver, Tara Daudani, who heads up the tournament says the money raised will go towards women's cancer research at VCU Massey Cancer Center.

"This research is everything," Tara explains. "Every standard of care in cancer treatment comes through clinical research. So, the new treatments you are going to see in 3, 5, 10 years are being studied right now and this money is helping fund that.

The fundraising goal for this year's event is $15,0000 and you can help by donating directly through the websiteor buying silent auction items at the event.

Timing for the event is as follows.

Juniors Skills Challenge:



Registration opens at 11:45 a.m.

Play starts at 12:00 p.m.

Ladies Doubles Tournament:

Check in opens at 12:30 p.m.

Event play begins at 1:00 p.m.

