Richmond teens get 'a wonderful shopping experience with a fairy godmother' for prom from 'Cinderella Dreams'

RICHMOND, Va. -- 'Cinderella Dreams' has been providing prom dresses to teens in need since 2006.

The organization, partnered with Puritan Cleaners, collects like-new prom dresses, has them cleaned and gives them away at no charge to families on a tight budget.

When teens come in to a 'Cinderella Dreams' shop, they are paired with their very own 'fairy godmother' to help put together their dream prom look.

"I would say just take a chance on it. You're gonna find something you like and be sure that when you come in, you're ready to feel confident, ready to feel pampered a little bit and have things tailored to you," encourages one satisfied customer.

Their offerings include not only the dresses, but also shoes, makeup and jewelry.

The president of the company Nicole Brown says it's all worth it when she sees the excited looks on the teens' faces.

"Just seeing that self confidence, that a-ha moment when they finally find the perfect dress, and they're ready to go. They're ready for their prom, they were able to come in here and shop, and have a wonderful shopping experience with a fairy godmother."

The 'Cinderella Dreams' store is located at Westchester Commons, 301 Perimeter Drive, in Midlothian.

It will be open Saturday March 23rd from 9a.m. to noon and Sunday March 24th from 10a.m. to 1p.m.

More information can be found on their website.

