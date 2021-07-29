Richmond teacher wins $25,000 prize and plans to share

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crystal Clark can now go on a $25,000 shopping spree to improve her classroom. The fourth-grade teacher at Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia won the top prize in the CIA Mission Possible Classroom Transformation competition.

Clark won after she submitted a video that explained how adding technology to her classroom would benefit her students.

She said she planned to use the money to not only improve lessons on computer coding, video and audio production, and the weather but also to lift her entire school.

"There are some things in the classroom that I want to expand but I also want to think about other areas in this school that the kids could branch out to," she said. "[So the money would help] not only me but other teachers to be able to benefit from this."

Armstrong High School Desiree Perkins was runner-up and received $5,000.