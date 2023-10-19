Richmond tattoo shop's move to Brookland Park Blvd adds activity to Northside neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- A downtown tattoo shop is heading to the Brookland Park Boulevard corridor after closing one of the highest priced deals in the Northside neighborhood in recent years.

Unkindness Art is preparing to relocate to 2923 North Ave. from its home of eight years at 220 W. Broad St. in the Arts District.

As part of its move, the tattoo parlor also is planning to open an art gallery and shop dubbed Nevermore next door at 2925 North Ave., at the avenue’s intersection with Brookland Park Boulevard.

Unkindness owner Teresa Sharpe purchased both 2923 and 2925 North Ave. in late August for $999,000.

