3-day Richmond Tattoo & Arts Convention featured 200 artists, 75 exhibitors and 14 competitions

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Tattoo enthusiasts, artists and collectors gathered in Midlothian over the weekend to show off their unique pieces of ink.

The 36th annual Richmond Tattoo and Arts Convention, which kicked off Friday and ran through Sunday, featured 200 artists, 75 exhibitors and 14 competitions.

This year also featured special guest, Ink Master Winner Ryan Ashley, who served as a co-host.

The convention was the perfect way to showcase the latest trends and innovations in tattooing while honoring the legacy of the event's founders.

VIDEO VAULT: Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival draws 'best artists' from across the globe

FULL INTERVIEW: Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival draws 'best artists' from across the globe

